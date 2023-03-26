21 sheep were killed on the Renkumse Heide in the past two nights. This was confirmed by one of the farmers of the affected flock of sheep, according to regional media. Sheep farmer Ellen van der Zweep is convinced that a wolf is the culprit.

The sheep were discovered by a walker in a field on the Telefoonweg between Renkum and Wolfheze in Gelderland at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, she said. "They were already dead when he got there," Van der Zweep claimed. 15 dead animals were eventually found. Six sheep had already been killed a day earlier.

That the culprit was a wolf has yet to be officially determined by an expert from BIJ12, the organization that handles wolf damage for the provinces. This will be done through a DNA sample. For the sheep farmer and her husband, it is already clear that a wolf is behind the attack. "We recognize him from afar," said Van der Zweep. At the end of October last year, 23 of their animals were also killed.

The sheep farmer suspects that the animal jumped over the fence, which was erected specifically to protect against wolves. The attacked flock consisted of 300 sheep. Since it is spring, all the killed sheep were carrying lambs, Van der Zweep said. In addition to the dead animals, “dozen” animals were also mutilated.

For Van der Zweep this is a great distress. "Because just this week we installed a wolf-resistant grid in accordance with all guidelines, at the right height and with power on it. That cost us 12,000 euros and we still have to see if we get part of it back in the form of a subsidy. Until now So far we have not received anything from the province of Gelderland," she told NOS.

If it turns out that the wolf was indeed behind the attack, the sheep farmers can apply for compensation.