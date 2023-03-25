About 20 scientists and academics from the climate group Scientist Rebellion (SR) temporarily blocked the entrance to Eindhoven Airport's private jet terminal with bicycles on Saturday. The activists called on the airport to ban private jets and stop short flights.

We are in a climate emergency. We must slash the unnecessary, planet-destroying luxury emissions of the rich. #BanPrivateJets #StopShortHaulFlights pic.twitter.com/WYOQst5Uog — Scientist Rebellion Netherlands (@SR_Netherlands) March 25, 2023

"By actively accommodating private flights, Eindhoven Airport is contributing to increasing climate injustice," said SR spokesman Harald Buijtendijk. "A private jet emits ten times more greenhouse gases than a normal commercial aircraft. Eindhoven Airport should therefore no longer allow private flights from now on."

The group of scientists, along with several hundred climate activists from Extinction Rebellion, stood at a fence on the Luchthavenweg on Saturday afternoon to support the activists who had arrived at the airport site. XR had managed to cut down a fence and get through it to the area where the private jets are parked. Police stand between the two groups with dogs and horses.

Furthermore, The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee arrested about 80 climate activists at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday afternoon. Several hundred demonstrators had forced their way into the area where private jets are parked after cutting down a fence. The group was given time by the Marechaussee to leave voluntarily at 2 p.m., but a few dozen activists refused to do so.

"The Marechaussee and police are now proceeding to arrest activists who have not left the airfield," the Marechaussee said on Twitter. Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists were arrested for trespassing. After the call, the activists sat down on the ground and hooked their arms. They were also surrounded by the Marechaussee.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Marechaussee and police began to take the demonstrators to a detention center. This happened in vans of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and several tour buses.