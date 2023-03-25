The Donor Child Foundation and a mother are filing a lawsuit against a 41-year-old man who has fathered hundreds of children around the world. The foundation and the mother want the court to prohibit the man from continuing to act as a donor.

This was confirmed by Ties van der Meer of the Donorkind Foundation, according to an article in de Volkskrant. Van der Meer revealed that the donor has offered himself as a donor in clinics at home and abroad and on platforms. "Already in 2017, the professional association of gynecologists NVOG reported that the donor had fathered 102 children in Dutch clinics," van der Meer said. "I assume that he is the father of more than 500 children worldwide."

Van der Meer explained that it can be very difficult psychologically for children of a donor if their biological father has fathered many children. "It's very stressful when you have many half-brothers and/or half-sisters. How are you supposed to maintain those contacts?" He also pointed out that it is biologically dangerous for people to form relationships with each other without knowing they are related.

The Donor Child Foundation is in contact with several mothers who have children by the 41-year-old man and want him to be forced to stop being a donor. "One of the mothers has decided to initiate summary proceedings against him," Van der Meer said.

In the Netherlands, it is legally permissible for a donor to father a maximum of 25 children with a maximum of 12 women. This is because studies have shown that there is no increased risk of relationships between blood relatives when there are 25 or fewer children per donor, RTL Nieuws reported.

It is expected to become clear on Monday when those emergency proceedings will be heard.