The climate demonstration at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday will not have any further consequences for air traffic for the time being. According to an airport spokesperson, the only flights canceled due to the demonstration are those that were already announced on Friday.

Eindhoven Airport had warned that the protest could have consequences for travel to, from or via the airport. However, according to the spokesperson, the airport is "normally operational". In addition, the action also has no consequences for private flights, as no private flights were planned for Saturday.

Hundreds of demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion action group demonstrate at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday. A group of them got to a platform by destroying a fence. According to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, there are about a hundred activists.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) said that the group of activists are not allowed to leave the area at Eindhoven Airport where the private jets are parked before 2 p.m. According to a XR spokesperson, the police would investigate how the group entered the site.

Furthermore, the Marechaussee announced on Twitter that “ From 2 p.m., activists are requested to voluntarily leave the aerodrome. Those who fail to comply will be arrested.”

The spokesperson also indicated that there is consultation with a lawyer about this. According to XR, the group cannot simply be detained without arrests.

Several hundred climate activists block the site where private jets are parked. The group wants Eindhoven Airport to cancel flights and comply with climate rules.

According to the Marechaussee, the situation at the airport is under control. Marechaussee and police cordoned off the area.