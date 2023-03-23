A year ago, gambling companies in the Netherlands promised to reduce their “untargeted” advertisements and not show gambling ads on television before 10:00 p.m. Despite this, casinos are still spending millions on advertisements, including these types of ads, NOS reports.

Minister Franc Weerwind of Legal Protection said he would ban untargeted gambling advertisements, such as ads on bus shelters and television. That ban is expected to take effect in July. Belgium approved a similar ban last week. Casinos already promised to stop these ads in the run-up to the ban, but that hasn’t happened, NOS reported.

The two industry associations for gambling companies in the Netherlands both told the broadcaster that their members adhere to the agreements. “Unfortunately, our example has not been followed by some other companies,” Peter-Paul de Geij of NOGA said. “We call on our colleagues once again to heed the call from society and politics and also to commit to self-regulation.”

The Netherlands is a lucrative market for gambling companies, with Netherlands residents gambling almost half a billion euros online in the first half of 2022. And that can also be seen in the amounts gambling companies spend on advertising in the country.