The Dutch sailing ship Noorderlicht ran aground in Norway with 26 people on board, including fourteen Dutch teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18. The Southern Norway rescue company has rescued everyone aboard except the captain and first mate, who were waiting for a tugboat to arrive, the Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported.

The 46-meter ship got stranded at Rugholmen, an island north of the city of Trondheim, at 2:30 a.m. The rescue company received the distress signal half an hour later. The rescued people arrived on the mainland early Thursday morning in good spirits, the broadcaster said. No one got hurt.

The captain of the rescue boat told NRK that the boat ran aground due to an error by the crew. He said a blizzard was raging, and visibility was less than optimal.

The Noorderlicht is a two-masted schooner from Akkrum company Swan Expeditions, according to NOS. The company specializes in school trips.