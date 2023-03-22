Aid organizations are worried about Ukrainian refugees facing similar exploitation as many migrant workers in the Netherlands. FairWork, an organization that fights against modern slavery, has helped 212 Ukrainians in the Netherlands since Russia invaded their country in February last year. The Ukrainian House in Rotterdam also regularly helps exploited refugees, NOS reports.

FairWork told NOS one Ukrainian’s story as an example of the conditions they help with. He worked over 10 hours a day for less than minimum wage, only to get fired after a month without a salary. Most of the other complaints FairWork helped Ukrainian refugees with concerned the non-payment of wages, often in combination with other employment law complaints. Several reported having to pay an intermediary to get their citizen service number (BSN).

Last year, FairWork helped 173 Ukrainians with such complaints out of a total of 1,200 people who approached the organization. It noted 69 Ukrainians at risk of human trafficking.

According to Oksana Savchuk of the Ukrainian House in the Charlois district of Rotterdam, many of the people who turn to them were recruited for work in the Netherlands through social media. They had to pay an intermediary to arrange the work, and then things regularly go wrong.

“They experience some of the same things as other migrant workers. They are often recruited via social media with the promise that the paperwork will be arranged within a month. They work for free for a month, and then it turns out that the papers are not in order, and they don’t get paid either,” Savchuk said to NOS.

The Ukrainian House refers them to the authorities and a place to sleep. If necessary, they also give them a food package. “Most people don’t come here until they have nothing left,” Savchuk said. She expects that the people who turned to FairWork for help are just the tip of the iceberg. According to her, many Ukrainians “don't dare to talk.”