Nearly eight months after NRC reported that the Central Agency for Asylum Seekers (COA) is on the verge of collapse due to many employees being sick at home, the agency is still facing absenteeism of nearly 9 percent. The number of violent incidents at asylum shelters in the Netherlands is increasing, and it is taking a toll on the COA workers, the Telegraaf reported based on confidential figures from the COA.

Whether the high absenteeism rate at the COA is directly linked to an increasing number of violent incidents in the asylum shelter is not clear. It is clear that COA employees are working harder and harder, with the number of asylum seekers in their care also rising. “The pressure on the people who are at work is getting higher,” FNV director Jantien Oving told the Telegraaf. “It’s a downward spiral.”

The number of asylum seekers sheltered by the COA increased from 37,484 in March last year to 52,155 now. And with more, often desperate and hopeless people staying in Dutch shelters, the number of incidents also increased.

In the first 11 weeks of this year, the COA registered 369 verbal suicide threats from asylum seekers, 82 percent more than in the same period last year. Incidents of self-harm increased by 75 percent, from 88 to 154 incidents. And the number of medical emergencies rose from 315 to 455 (+44%).

There are also more incidents of aggression or violence between asylum seekers. In the first eleven weeks of 2023, there were 2,392 physical altercations, stabbings, assaults, or other forms of aggression in the asylum centers in the Netherlands. That is an increase of 87 percent compared to the 1,279 such incidents in the first eleven weeks of last year.

“Recently, several major incidents have taken place that have a major impact on residents and employees,” the COA told De Telegraaf. It couldn’t say whether there are more incidents than average, given that the number of asylum shelters and asylum seekers doubled in the past year. The fact that there are more incidents is “inherent to that growth,” the COA said.

State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum) told the Telgeraaf that he’d wait for the annual report on incidents before responding. However, he said it is “firstly up to the COA” to indicate what measures are needed. “As a Cabinet, we made extra money available in August for combating nuisance. In addition, we deploy an extra team, and security is already in place.”