A center which specializes in tackling online child abuse, EOKM, will take another pornographic website to court on accusations that it displays sexual content without the consent of the people featured. The case against the adult entertainment website xHamster.com, will be heard in court in Amsterdam on Monday.

The expertise center has long maintained that some adult content websites publish amateur content without explicit permission from those involved. "We then receive requests to help remove the material, which is not always easy," said EOKM director Arda Gerkens.

In 2020, the center successfully brought a case against the porn site vagina.nl about the same issue. "The court then ruled that it is unlawful to publish these types of images, unless the operator has ensured that everyone in the image agreed to publication. Now it is high time that operators also comply with this," said Hanna van Til from the law firm Boekx Advocaten.

To finance the lawsuit against xHamster, the expert agency has started a crowdfunding campaign. The group is trying to raise 50,000 euros.