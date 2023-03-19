The government is still considering the reintroduction of an alcohol interlock to prevent the number of alcohol drivers on the road from rising further. Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure) is currently having studies conducted on the reintroduction of such a ban. According to him, this is being done because of the "again quite serious situation in traffic."

With an alcohol suspension, a driver must first take a breathalyzer test. If this is negative, the car can be started. The suspension was introduced more than a decade ago as a measure that could be imposed. However, the State Council found that the measure was too intrusive and took too little account of drivers' personal situations.

Now the government notes that the "number of alcohol drivers, as well as drug drivers, is rising sharply." There are also more people who get behind the wheel again under the influence of alcohol after having been caught before. Reason for Harbers to see "if we can find a way to reintroduce it anyway." The minister himself indicated that he sees the alcohol ban as a solution. "It's a way to get people to face the facts."

In the "course of the year," Harbers will receive the result of the investigation, he said.