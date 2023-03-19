Dutch racer Emely de Heus will complete MP Motorsport’s line-up for the inaugural F1 Academy season, the F1 organization announced on Thursday. She joins Amna and Hamda Al Qubaisi on the Dutch team for this all-female Formula One championship.

The Dutch team is already a comfortable place for De Heus. She made her single-seater debut with MP in 2021. De Heus won the Female Trophy in Spanish Formula 4 in 2021 and competed in the W Series last year. She drove for MP in the UAE Championship over the winter.

“It feels great to be back with MP, they are like a second home to me,” De Heus said. “I had a wonderful time with MP back in 2021, and with the added experience I gained with them, I look forward to putting that to good use in my first season in F1 Academy. I can’t wait to get started for the first round at the Red Bull Ring in April and will especially enjoy racing in front of my home crowd at Zandvoort in June.”

De Heus is from Mijnsheerenland, which is part of Hoeksche Waard, Zuid-Holland. She’s 20 years old and also studying marketing communications. Her favorite drivers are Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.