A 27-year-old Dutchman got hurt on Wednesday afternoon when he was swept away by an avalanche while snowboarding in Austria. The man was sporting outside the official slopes and caused the avalanche himself, the Austrian police reported. A 28-year-old Dutch man died in an avalanche in southern Switzerland on Monday.

The accident in Austria happened in Kappl Dias. Three of the Dutch man’s friends, who were waiting at the bottom for him, saw it happen and managed to find him and dig him out with the help of other bystanders.

The incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. The Dutchman had already made the descent a few times when a 150-meter-long pack of snow came loose above him and dragged him about 130 meters, completely burying him. After being freed from the snow, an ambulance took the man to the hospital in Zams. It is not known how serious his injuries are.

A 28-year-old Dutchman died on Monday while skiing near Nendaz in southern Switzerland. The Swiss police reported on Tuesday that the man was skiing with two others outside the slopes when an avalanche surprised them around noon.

The victim’s friends pulled him from under the snow. Paramedics resuscitated the man, but despite their efforts, he died at the scene. The Public Prosecution Service is investigating the incident.