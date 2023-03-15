An estimated 62.1 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the Provincial Council election on Wednesday, according to an Ipsos exit poll commissioned by NOS. The voter turnout was the highest for a Provincial Council election since 1987, when 66.3 percent showed up on Election Day.

The estimate means roughly 8.26 million people voted out of about 13.3 million people who were eligible. The vote determines the politicians who lead the 12 provincial governments, but also the electoral college that will vote for the senators who will sit in the Eerste Kamer. That vote will take place on May 30.

The early exit polling showed a massive drop in support for the four parties that make up Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s fourth Cabinet. The coalition parties were projected to hold 24 of the 75 seats in the Eerste Kamer as a result of Wednesday’s vote, down from their current total of 32.

A survey of about 2,500 voters showed that 46 percent of people specifically cast their ballot in the provincial election as a protest against the national coalition. About 14 percent voted as a sign of support for Mark Rutte’s Cabinet.

Voters opposed to the national government said they were mainly concerned about incompetent ministers on the Cabinet. The Cabinet’s approach to the nitrogen emissions issue was the second most common reason given, followed by concerns over healthcare in the country, and the handling of immigration, integration, and asylum seekers. Climate policy was in fifth.

As a result, the biggest party in the Senate will likely be either the right-wing newcomers, Boer Burger Beweging, or the left-wing fusion of the Labour (PvdA) and GroenLinks parties. Both factions were projected to win 15 of the 75 seats in the Senate.

About 75 percent of those who voted for BBB are opposed to Rutte’s Cabinet. NOS said that 92 percent of those who voted for BBB. Additionally, those living in more rural regions were guided by the Cabinet’s handling of nitrogen emissions.

Roughly 57 percent of the public has confidence in the Provincial Councils, compared to just 38 percent who have confidence in national politics. The survey showed that about 60 percent thought national politicians have become too involved in the provincial elections. BBB voters in particular want the public to directly elect their senators, instead of the current system. About 70 percent of BBB voters supporter such a change, compared to 51 percent of all voters, regardless of party.

About 53 percent of all voters also favor parties being required to receive a certain percentage of the vote total in order to earn even one seat in the Senate. About 70 percent of BBB voters support this measure.