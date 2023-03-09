Former Health Minister Hugo de Jonge does not want all of the messages he sent and received regarding the Cabinet's approach to the coronavirus pandemic to be released to the public. This includes messages transmitted in mobile apps, like WhatsApp, confirmed the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Interior after the story was first written by the Volkskrant.

The newspaper had requested all of De Jonge's WhatsApp messages during the coronavirus crisis from the Ministry of Health under the Open Government Act (WOO). That ministry wanted to share the messages and informed De Jonge as part of the procedure to fill the request, so that he could give his opinion on the decision. De Jonge is still a member of the Cabinet, but he no longer oversees health issues. He currently handles issues related to housing and spatial planning at the Ministry of Interior.

Both De Jonge and the Ministry of the Interior, which has to respond to the WOO, felt that "the proper functioning of the State" was at stake because the Ministry of Health has a different working method than other ministries. They believe the Ministry of Health wanted to share information that other departments would not normally disclose. According to a Ministry of Health spokesperson, this argument was "valid," at which point "certain information" was not provided. When asked, the spokesperson confirmed that this includes messages sent by WhatsApp which have not yet been shared.

This includes chat messages with other Cabinet members, De Jonge's former political aides, and others. De Jonge said he does not believe that this falls under the scope of the Open Government Act. That is why he asked the Ministry of Health to reassess the situation. Attorneys from the Ministry of Interior who handle WOO cases supported De Jonge's assertion, which is not abnormal according to a spokesperson for the department. "That's when this came up."

The lawyers then reported it to the most senior civil servant at the ministry, who then contacted his counterpart at the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport.

Both De Jonge and the Ministry of Interior emphasized that they are complying with the law and will share the information that is covered by it. "The only thing that will not be made public are chats that must not be made public under the law," either in view of the workings of the Cabinet or the obligations of the Open Government Act, the spokesperson said. "For example, chats between ministers and chats between ministers and MPs," said the spokesperson.