Dennis Schouten was injured in a stabbing at a bar in Enschede on Friday night. The creator of the YouTube series Gossip Talk (“RoddelPraat”) shared the news on Instagram, where he showed his battered face. The pictures showed that Schouten, 27, has a large wound on his cheek.

"I was stabbed in the face with a knife last night around 3 a.m. in Aspen Valley in Enschede," he said. According to Schouten, it happened for no reason. "I was chatting with a friend at the bar while we were waiting for our drinks. Suddenly I was covered in blood," the 27-year-old Schouten wrote. "That's the fine you apparently have to pay in 2023 if you have an opinion in the Netherlands."

"I take all the risks for my opinion, my work and my program. But what goes on in your sick mind when you go to town with a knife. I thank God I wasn't stabbed three inches higher."

Schouten immediately filed a charge of aggravated assault when he received a visit from police Saturday morning. Police are investigating the incident, a spokesperson said. "We are aware of the incident. It's now our job to find out exactly what happened based on the complaint. There were no arrests last night." Police are calling on people who saw something to come forward as witnesses.

Schouten decided to communicate the incident directly to the public "because many people saw the incident."