The motorist who was involved in an accident on Friday in which a cyclist from The Hague died, is a 23-year-old resident of The Hague. The man had fled after the accident, the police reported on Saturday, but returned a short time later and could be arrested.

In the accident between a car and a cyclist at the intersection Hoefkade/Veluweplein in The Hague, a 55-year-old man died. The accident occurred on Friday around 5 p.m.

According to the police, it is still unclear how the accident between the cyclist and the car could have happened. When the ambulance arrived at the scene of the accident, they resuscitated the 55-year-old victim from The Hague. The trauma helicopter also landed. Unfortunately, the help was in vain and the man died on the scene.

The 23-year-old driver had initially fled his vehicle, but returned to the scene of the accident a short time later and was arrested on the Hoefkade.