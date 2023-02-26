The Keti Koti Table Foundation has already received more requests for its so-called "dialogue table" this year than in all of 2022, foundation founder Mercedes Zandwijken told NOS. At a dialogue table, white people and People of Color discuss topics, such as issues of racism.



At a dialogue table, family stories can also be discussed, but the subject "apologies" can also be the topic of the evening. The idea is that white people and People of Color sit across from each other at the table and everyone gets exactly the same amount of time to talk and listen. There is also a pause for reflection, so participants can think about what the other person has said. According to Zandwijken, the topic of racism comes up quickly in the narratives of People of Color. "This makes white people aware of how big racism and discrimination are in the other person's life."

Businesses and other organizations can co-design the event with the foundation, Zandwijken explained. This year, for example, events are already planned in collaboration with the Rijksmuseum, ABN AMRO and several educational institutions. The number of requests has been increasing for several years, but now there are so many that the foundation has had to train additional staff to supervise all the events.

According to Zandwijken, there are several reasons why people are currently finding their way around the initiative. For example, this year marks the 150th anniversary of the end of slavery in the Dutch Kingdom, but the apology offered by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on behalf of the government this winter for slavery's past is also helping to raise awareness of her foundation, according to Zandwijken.

Zandwijken says it's often the first time white people and people of color have talked to each other about racism. Since many of the organizations that apply employ mostly white people, Zandwijken and her team help find people of color who want to get involved. "We can help an arts fund, for example, to bring black artists to the table. These are two parties that should know each other, but often don't know each other yet."

In addition, a meal will also be served at the talk, and a choir will sing songs from the slavery period.