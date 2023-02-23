Several municipalities are clashing with Housing Minister Hugo de Jonge over the types of homes they have to build according to the plans in his new housing act. They wonder how they’re supposed to pay for meeting his targets, De Telegraaf reports.

The Netherlands needs to build 100,000 homes per year to solve the housing shortage. De Jonge also wants a fairer spread of the different types of homes across all municipalities. He, therefore, wants all municipalities in the Netherlands to have at least 30 percent social housing within a few years. “In this way, the middle segment and social rent are more evenly distributed in the region,” a spokesperson for his Ministry said to the Telegraaf. “That is good for people with a middle income and people with a lower income.”

The Ministry described the mandatory minimum of 30 percent social housing as “the stick behind the door,” according to the newspaper. “That is necessary because solidarity between municipalities and people with low incomes now doesn’t happen by itself.”

But 30 percent social housing is an unreachable target, according to alderman Paul Slettenhaar of the municipality of Castricum. “You can’t go that far up in one go,” he said to the newspaper. “That would mean that only social rental homes can be built in our municipality in the coming years, while there is also a need for mid-market rent and affordable owner-occupied homes.”

At least 20 smaller Dutch municipalities share these concerns, according to the Telegraaf. “Of course, it sounds very nice, so many affordable homes. But who is going to pay for it?” Slettenhaar said. “I have not yet seen a proposal in which the Minister takes care of the unprofitable part of the investment for so many social rental homes.” He referred to the construction of infrastructure needed to support more homes, like roads and rail.

Other municipalities complain that De Jonge’s targets negate their own construction plans. “Last year, we adopted a housing vision in which we established that we build for our own residents,” said council member Bart Bisschop of Renswoude (Gelderland). “The office of mayor and aldermen now wants to sign the housing deal. That goes against the current agreements, and the mayor and aldermen are trying to arrange it outside the city council. That is not democratic.”

The large municipalities have fewer objections to the social housing target. According to the newspaper, many of them already have at least 30 percent social rental homes in their housing stock.