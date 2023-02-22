De Fontein, the publisher of the Dutch translations of Roald Dahl's work, will not adjust the author's books for the time being. The decision was confirmed on Wednesday by the company's publishing director, Joris van de Leur, after initial reporting by Nu.nl.

Van de Leur was in contact with Puffin, the company which publishes the English-language books. Puffin announced earlier this week that it would adjust certain "offensive" terms and sentences or provide additional explanations for context.

"We have been in contact with Puffin and the adjustments are initially only intended for the English-speaking market," explained Van de Leur. "Puffin will extensively evaluate how the adjustments are going and then talk to the dozens of other licensees."

It is therefore not certain whether the Dutch books will be modified later. But Van de Leur cannot say when a final decision will be made about this.

British publisher Puffin has changed hundreds of passages so that "everyone can enjoy" Dahl's work. For example, a character in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is no longer "enormously fat" but "enormous," and Oompa Loompas will be gender neutral. In The Twits the female protagonist is no longer described as "ugly and beastly," but just "beastly."