During Carnival on Saturday evening and in the night from Saturday to Sunday there were several arrests in Breda and Tilburg. In Breda, the police arrested four people, while in Tilburg seven people were arrested.

The arrests had various reasons, such as assault, insulting the police or not following instructions from officers.

Veel mensen vierden afgelopen avond en nacht #carnaval in het centrum van #Tilburg. Het was weer gezellig. Helaas wel 7 aanhoudingen, onder andere voor mishandeling en het niet opvolgen van onze aanwijzingen. Hou het gezellig en wees lief voor elkaar! pic.twitter.com/qSF1cTvKXD — Politie Tilburg eo (@POL_Tilburg) February 19, 2023

However, the police in Breda also spoke of a pleasant evening and night. "It was very busy, but fortunately there were no major incidents." The police in Tilburg also said, "It was fun again."

Furthermore, in the Brabant town of Schijndel, a 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for fidgeting a carving knife in the street. According to a neighborhood police officer, he was walking among people celebrating Carnival. "A strange and threatening feeling," the police officer said. The suspect also allegedly started a fight earlier in the day at a shelter. According to police, he is being offered psychological help.