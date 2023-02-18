An explosion took place in a coffee shop on the Gasthuisring in Tilburg early Saturday. The police believes the explosion was caused by the ignition of a flammable liquid. No one was injured. However, the police is still looking for the perpetrator.

Several witnesses reported an explosion at the building at about 4 a.m. Before the explosion was heard or seen, police say a person dressed in dark clothes and wearing a hoodie threw an object in the direction of the building. The person then ran away in the direction of Jan Heijnsstraat.

After the explosion, a small fire broke out in the street. A passerby quickly intervened and extinguished the fire. Police searched the area for the perpetrator but were unable to find him. The criminal investigation department is conducting further investigations into the explosion and the perpetrator.