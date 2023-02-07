Following support from the European Commission, European Sleeper plans to launch its Brussels-Amsterdam-Berlin night train in May 2023. Ticket sales will launch on 20 February, starting at 49 euros for a seat. The Dutch-Belgian rail company’s second route is to Barcelona, set to launch in the spring of 2025.

Last week, the European Commission pledged its support for the European Sleeper initiatives. It won’t subsidize the company but will help with other roadblocks, a spokesperson told the Volkskrant.

European Sleeper is launching the Brussels-Amsterdam-Berlin night train on 25 May 2023. If all goes according to plan, this route will be extended to Dresden and Prague in 2024. The company initially wanted to launch the train to Prague this year but encountered obstacles it now hopes the European Commission can help it clear.

Ticket prices range between 49 euros for a seat in a six-person coupe shared with strangers to 319 euros for sleeping space in a private six-person coupe. Sleeping in a single-person coupe will cost 159 euros, and in a double will cost 129 euros per person.

European Sleeper’s second route will be Amsterdam-Barcelona. According to the company, this night train “will strongly improve Europe's quality of north-south rail connections. Even more so because one travels efficiently while sleeping on the night train, and distances are reduced to just a night away.”

The company plans to stop at Rotterdam, Antwerp, Brussels, and Lille in the evening and Avignon, Montpellier, Perpignan, Figueras, and Giona in the morning. “European Sleeper aims to start the new night train between Amsterdam and Barcelona in the spring of 2025.”