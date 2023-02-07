Households with a low income became eligible to apply for relief from a temporary emergency fund starting on Tuesday morning. Those whose energy bills represent a relatively large part of their income can apply for partial compensation for the high energy costs.

The online registration has been available since 9 a.m. It will close at the end of March.

For the time being, the fund is only for the current winter, covering the period from last October to March. The organization estimates that hundreds of thousands of residents are eligible. The payment will be made within one month after an application is approved and is made through the household’s energy supplier.

Single people are eligible if they have a gross income, including holiday pay, of less than 2,980 euros per month. People who live together with one another must jointly earn below 3,794 euros. In both cases, this is twice the social minimum level. To qualify for assistance, the energy bill total must be at least 10 percent of income. For lower-income households, the amount over this threshold is reimbursed. The level is 13 percent for those earning at the higher end of the group.

Energy companies and the government already announced plans for the emergency fund last autumn. The Dutch government will contribute a maximum of 50 million euros, as will companies, particularly from the energy sector. The major energy companies involved include Eneco, Essent, Greenchoice, and Vattenfall.