A floating platform with a building containing toilets and showers for water sports enthusiasts sank on Sunday in the port of Breskens in Zeeland. As a result, a small amount of sewage entered the harbor, reported Zeeland Veilig. No one was injured.

The building on the Oosthavendam with toilets and showers is normally located on the jetty and floats on the water. After an alarm was raised around 9 a.m., two fire engines and an aerial work platform from the fire department rushed to the scene.

In the meantime, the fire department has stopped pumping because more water was coming in than could be pumped out. The 10 by 15 meter building lies now at the bottom of the marina, according to Zeeland Veilig . Rijkswaterstaat and the municipality of Sluis will decide later what will happen to the accommodation.