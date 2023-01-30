Philips will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide this year, including 1,100 in the Netherlands. In the following two years, the same number of jobs will disappear worldwide, the company announced on Monday. The layoffs are part of a reorganization initiated by CEO Roy Jakobs to help the medical technology company perform better.

Due to the reorganization, some people involved in new product development and functions will be relocated. Currently, almost all of the company’s research and development is still centrally located around Eindhoven. But in the future, the further development of new products will happen elsewhere. In addition, the company wants to focus on more specific development for its existing products.

This is not the first time Jakobs announced cuts to the workforce. In October, a week after becoming CEO, he announced 4,000 redundancies, including 400 in the Netherlands. Philips employs about 77,000 people worldwide, of which approximately 11,000 are in the Netherlands.