On Saturday evening at 9 p.m., the Zaanstreek police arrested a person for identity fraud at Sluispolderweg, Zaandam. However, upon arrest, the suspect quickly got into the car and drove away at high speed, while one of the police officers still held him with both hands, the police reported.

In the process, the police officer was dragged by the car for more than 300 meters at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour and was punched in the face several times by the suspect.

Finally, the policeman let go of the suspect and as a result of the incident he suffered several abrasions, bruises and a torn uniform.

According to the police, the driver managed to escape and is still at large. The case remains under investigation.