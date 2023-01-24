A terrible Dutch accent and a latex face mask in the movie Elvis could earn Tom Hanks a Golden Raspberry Award, the satirical counterpart of the Oscars. The American actor got nominated in the Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Interplay categories for his portrayal of Elvis’ manager Tom Parker, NOS reports.

The Elvis Presley biopic came out in May last year. It tells the King’s life story from Breda-born Parker’s perspective. American media described Hanks’ accent for the role as “mysterious European-American” and “bizarre.”

The Razzies are awarded every year on the eve of the Oscars. In the Worst Supporting Actor category, Hanks is competing against Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams, for their role in the film Blonde about Marilyn Monroe.

Incidentally, Tom Hanks also got a third Razzie nomination for his role in a remake of Pinocchio.