Ronald Koeman was presented as the new Netherlands men’s team manager on Monday. The 59-year-old is to manage Oranje for the second time returning after leaving the job to manage FC Barcelona. Koeman confirmed in his press conference that he will go back to a system with four defenders.

Koeman managed the Netherlands side from 2018 to 2020 in his first spell, revitalizing the side by leading them to qualification for the 2020 European Championships and the final of the Nations League, losing to Portugal.

Koeman will replace Louis van Gaal and has confirmed that he will do things differently from his predecessor. One of those things is the formation that Oranje plays. Where Van Gaal played a system with three or five defenders, Koeman confirmed on Monday that he would return to a system with four defenders, similar to how he did it in his first spell.

The ex-defender born in Zaandam will not seek contact with van Gaal on this occasion. Something that he did do after his first appointment as Netherlands boss in 2018.

When asked whether the KNVB had any hesitation about reappointing Koeman due to how he left in 2020, Koeman claimed that would be strange to him. “The way I left was allowed due to the clause in my contract, so it would be crazy to me if they were not happy with the way that went.” There is no clause in the contract this time around.

Steven Berghuis was praised in the press conference for his interview after the match between Feyenoord and Ajax on Sunday. Berghuis had been threatened throughout the week upon his return to Rotterdam. “I sent Steven a message to tell him that I think he did very well. Most people stay quiet in situations like this out of fear, but I thought it was good that he said it as that is how he felt”.

Koeman is considered one of the greatest players the Netherlands has ever produced. The defender played 78 times for his country, scoring 14 goals.