Nearly four years after the 2019 announcement that the Amsterdam Sloterdijk station will be renovated, there are now more plans to develop the area around the station in the capital's far west side. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the municipality of Amsterdam announced Thursday that they will develop the station district into a "modern, green and vibrant area" where people can "live, work and reside."

The new plans are in line with the old ones, which already aimed to transform the area into a live and work area, they said. The new plans call for "intensive development through the construction of housing along with jobs and other functions around and above the rail line." This is also intended to create "livability and social security" in the area.

The possibilities and the plan's desirability will be examined over the next two to three years before concrete steps are taken. This feasibility study will also involve other parties, such as NS, ProRail, the Amsterdam Transport Region and the province of Noord-Holland.

The parties expect that further development of the station will also be necessary because of the arrival of Haven-Stad to the north, a new district being developed where tens of thousands of homes will be built. As a result, the role of the Sloterdijk station is also growing as an important public transportation hub.