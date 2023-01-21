D66 has clashed heavily with two of its Cabinet coalition partners, CDA and ChristenUnie, on political policy towards sex workers. D66 MP Anne-Marijke Podt believes that the stigma against sex workers should be removed by recognizing that prostitution is simply just another job. To improve the safety of sex workers, all municipalities should allow them to work from home. However, this argument drew considerable criticism not only from the CDA and CU, but also from opposition parties.

"Abuse gets worse if you keep them hidden," Podt said. The Tweede Kamer did not think that this week was the right time to "fight" on this issue.

"You have to start addressing abuses," said CU party leader Mirjam Bikker, rather than expanding opportunities for sex workers. Research shows that at least 5 percent of women are exploited, Bikker said. "They are being raped."

CDA deputy Anne Kuik added that "it is not a normal industry and we should not approach it that way." State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Justice and Security) fully agreed.

According to Podt, her party, like the rest of parliament and Van der Burg, also wants to prevent abuse of sex workers. In her opinion, it is easier, and therefore safer, for sex workers to go to the police if they work from home. However, large segments of the Tweede Kamer did not believe that.

There is great impatience in the Tweede Kamer over the lack of concrete measures to protect sex workers and prevent exploitation. There has been too much talk and too little action for far too long, the members of parliament believe. Within two weeks, the law regulating sex work will be released for hearing, Van der Burg said. He already knows that a large proportion of sex workers have difficulty with the law because they are required to register. While it is not punishable if they fail to do so, "it is meant to be able to address" the world in which they work, the State Secretary clarified.

However, PvdA and SGP want to "make progress as quickly as possible," as Kees van der Staaij (SGP) called it, regardless of this law. Songul Mutluer (PvdA) believes that all parties involved should cooperate much better and exchange data. She thinks that action should also be taken as soon as possible against advertisements for sexual services placed on online platforms by minors.