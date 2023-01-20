Tickets for Madonna’s December 1 concert at the Ziggo Dome went on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., and nearly 30,000 people were waiting in the digital queue within a few minutes. The concert organizer, MOJO, called it a “rush” for tickets for the final scheduled show of her new tour.

Due to the great interest, a second concert was announced for December 2. Ticket sales for this went on sale immediately. The great interest is somewhat striking, as fans complained loudly about the high prices.

Standing room tickets alone were sold for almost 300 euros. There were many tickets on the market sold for several hundred euros more.

It will be Madonna’s first concert in the Netherlands in eight years. The 64-year-old singer is kicking off her 35-city Celebration Tour in North America on July 15. The singer will then travel to Europe for shows in London, Antwerp, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Barcelona, Lisbon, Paris, Cologne, Milan, and Berlin. The shows in Amsterdam are the last of her 35-city tour.

Her previous world tour, The Madame X Tour, was in 2019, which did not include the Netherlands. During that tour, the singer had to cancel several shows due to a knee injury.