Tallon Griekspoor could not pull off a miracle in the third round of the Australian Open. The Dutch tennis star, number 63 in the world, was knocked out by Stefanos Tsitsipas, ranked third. Griekspoor lost 2-6, 6-7 (5), 3-6 at the Rod Laver Arena, NOS reports.

“It’s a shame, but it was a very good start to this year,” Griekspoor said after the match. “A shame about the loss, but Tsistipas was just one level too good.”

It was Griekspoor’s first defeat of the year. He won six consecutive games and the ATP title in Pune. And at the Australian Open, Griekspoor defeated Russian Paval Kotov in the first round and Dutch Botic van Zandschulp in the second.

Griekspoor made it to the third round of a grand slam tournament for the first time this Australian Open. He called it a wonderful experience to play on the center court in the Rod Laver Arena, though it did cause him some problems.

“This course is much slower than the fast outdoor courts I played and trained on before. I really had to get used to it, as if you’re playing a completely different tournament,” the Dutch tennis player said. “It is a beautiful course that you dream of playing on. I just wanted to show a little more of my best level.”

“I thought Tistsipas was very good, with a very strong service. All credit to him. He is number three in the world for a reason,” Griekspoor said. “