Amsterdam daycare center Kindergarden has fired an intern for posting inappropriate videos of the children in her care on social media. NL Times saw a screenshot of the video posted, showing two children lying on top of each other on the floor.

In a letter to parents, Kindergarden general manager Nicole Krabbenborg wrote that she and the rest of the staff at the daycare center were shocked by the video. The intern, who worked at the Stadstimmertuin branch in Amsterdam city center, posted the video on her personal account. The intern removed the video at the daycare center’s request, but other social media users had already shared it.

“In the video, several children are portrayed recognizably without permission being given. In addition, we are shocked by the content of the video,” Krabbenborg wrote. She didn’t explain what the intern did, only saying she showed “unacceptable behavior” toward the children.

The daycare reported the video to the police, who investigated and concluded that the video didn’t show any criminal offenses. “But for us as Kindergarden, this is really unacceptable,” Krabbenborg said. The daycare terminated the intern’s contract with immediate effect and will “critically examine how this could have happened and what measures we need to take to prevent it in the future.”

Kindergarden contacted the parents of all the children who appeared in the video and also informed all other parents in the Stadstimertuin branch of what happened. “On social media, we post reactions in the comments. And to ensure that the material is not spread further, we ask everyone to remove it if they have it.”