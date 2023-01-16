Several hospitals are currently postponing their operations because they are busy with the number of patients being admitted with respiratory infections such as the flu. In addition, staff absenteeism is also high.

Medisch Spectrum Twente (MST), a hospital with locations in Enschede, said it is considering every day which operations will be canceled. However, emergency admissions, oncology care and day treatments will continue. "MST expects this situation to continue for some time, as the flu epidemic has not yet peaked."

The Rode Kruis Hospital in Beverwijk also had to cancel surgeries this week due in part to the flu epidemic. The hospital pointed out that the problems, such as high staff absenteeism, are also occurring in nursing homes. As a result, the flow of patients from the hospital is also stagnant, creating a greater workload at the hospital.

The Franciscus Gasthuis & Vlietland in Rotterdam and Schiedam informed that "in extreme cases" operations are postponed to relieve the nursing. "This has happened to a limited extent on one day in recent weeks," a spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the LangeLand Hospital in Zoetermeer reported that surgeries that can wait are "sometimes" postponed. "Emergency operations always come first."