The Dutch cabin crew of budget airline easyJet voted by a large majority against a new collective labor agreement. According to the VNC union, almost 86 percent of stewards, flight attendants and pursers voted against the agreement. The union and easyJet must now return to the negotiating table.

The VNC had reached an agreement in principle with easyJet in mid-December on a three-year collective bargaining agreement. In the first year, the cabin crew would receive a 7.25 percent pay rise and a 5 percent increase in the so-called industry allowance. However, this depends on the destinations the cabin crew fly to. In the second and third years of the collective agreement, staff would receive inflation compensation.

As a result, the union wants to speak quickly with members who work at easyJet to find out why they voted against the agreement.