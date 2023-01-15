Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag wants to put a stop to the growing right-wing extremism in the Netherlands. Kaag, who is also the deputy prime minister and leader of the D66 party, said right-wing extremists and conspiracy populists threaten democracy. "Sometimes it seems like it's happening to us. But it's up to us not to let it happen anymore," Kaag said. She wanted to start the conversation about "fighting" extremists, she said at a party meeting in The Hague, with which D66 kicked off the new political season.

She called on all reasonable forces to stop being silent. "Stand up. Speak up." Democracy, Kaag said, is "the best and only sustainable way to peacefully bridge our differences." The breeding ground for extremist actions in the Netherlands is "worryingly fertile," the D66 chairwoman said.

She referred to the large number of people who believe in the conspiracy theories that "a secret group of people secretly makes all the important decisions in world politics" and that the coronavirus is a "covert action" by a government or organization.

Their distrust is fueled and encouraged by a political current "that copies the language and tactics of the American far right. A current that denies broad scientific consensus, dehumanizes journalists, and discredits judges."

According to Kaag, the far-right current contributes to the hardening of society. She also referred to the storming of the Capitol in the U.S. and the recent chaos and violence in Brazil, but pointed out that the Netherlands is not "immune" to it either.

"When there is no longer agreement on facts and procedures, social media poisons the debate and politicians incite their electorate with lies or alternative facts, it can happen to any democracy," the D66 leader explained.

Kaag sees a need for action, in part because supporters of right-wing extremism resonate with "mainstream politics." She cited the Forum voor Democratie as an example.

The D66 chairwoman called for a ban on "doxing," the sharing of personal information online for the purpose of intimidation. She also hoped that the law on political parties can be enacted soon so that undemocratic parties can be tackled.

Kaag also wants to see action taken against tech giants "whose algorithms reward hatred, agitation, incitement and disinformation on the Internet." Politicians should "counter the radicalization and demonization in the debate with reason and convincing combat."