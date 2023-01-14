A golden jackal bit a sheep to death last November in Lioessens, a village in the north of Friesland. It seems that a golden jackal has settled in that province, because livestock was attacked there more often last year by a predator like that. The province is the only one with reports of attacks by the golden jackal.

The conclusion was evident from the most recent results of DNA research on attacks against livestock that BIJ12 published on Friday. BIJ12 handles studies into other incidents as well, like how wolves are impacting the provinces.

If a livestock farmer finds dead or attacked animals in their pasture, BIJ12 ensures that DNA material is taken. This should show whether a wolf was the culprit, in which case provinces pay compensation for the damages.

Friesland also compensates for damages caused by a golden jackal. However, there is not yet an official compensation scheme established for such incidents.

BIJ12's figures also show that dogs regularly attack livestock. In Roden, Drenthe, unrest about wolves arose when a yearling cow was found dead in the meadow, but that now appears to be caused by a dog. The same was true for sheep that were bitten to death in the Hallum, Friesland.

A dog also grabbed sheep in Gelderland and Limburg. In Zwiggelte, Drenthe, a dog attacked a horse, according to BIJ12.