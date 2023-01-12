A child was seriously injured after falling out of a fourth floor apartment window in Amsterdam-West. Police did not reveal the victim's age in a brief statement, but told broadcaster AT5 that it concerned a "very small child."

The child was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Police did not say if anyone is suspected of committing a crime, or if it appeared to be a tragic accident. "It is unknown how the child fell and is being investigated by the police," authorities stated.

The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Bos en Lommerweg. Emergency services records show that a trauma team was dispatched to the scene by helicopter, along with paramedics and firefighters. Police were also spotted at the scene.

Police want to get in touch with witnesses who saw the fall or who may have other information that may be relevant," the authorities said.