The rising cost of living is the biggest concern for 81 percent of the Dutch population. Concerns about the increasing prices of energy and food, in particular, are felt by all layers of society, across all educational and professional backgrounds, and regardless of gender or age. Eighty percent of the Dutch are also concerned about climate change, and 62 percent are worried about the possible spread of the war in Ukraine to other countries, according to a poll by the European Parliament.

The Eurobarometer, which surveyed residents of all 27 EU countries, shows that the rising cost of daily living is the primary concern for an average of 93 percent of EU citizens. Fear of impending poverty and social exclusion came in second place with 92 percent. In the Netherlands, 72 percent are worried about that.

Nearly half of EU citizens (46 percent) say living standards have already fallen due to the coronavirus pandemic, increased inflation, and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. One in three Dutch people said so, while 35 percent expect this to happen in the coming months. Almost four in ten Europeans (39 percent) sometimes struggle to pay their bills, compared to 16 percent of Netherlands residents.

Fear of the war in Ukraine spreading to other countries grips an average of 81 percent of EU citizens. Yet almost three-quarters of the European population supports the EU sanctions against Russia and humanitarian, military, and financial support for Ukraine.

Recent crises have boosted support for the EU, with an average of 72 percent of respondents believing that their own country benefits from EU membership. In the Netherlands, that is 80 percent.

More than half of Netherlands residents (52 percent) want to see the European Parliament take more action against climate change, while 42 percent want it to focus on combating poverty and social exclusion. Netherlands residents also mention public health and the creation of new jobs as essential tasks for the European Parliament.

The poll was conducted between October 12 and November 7.