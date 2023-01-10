The authorities intercepted a total of 46,789 kilograms of cocaine in the port of Rotterdam last year. That is much less than the over 70,000 kilograms seized there in 2021, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) reported on Tuesday. More cocaine was intercepted in the port of Vlissingen. And collaboration with authorities abroad, including in Antwerp, also meant that more drugs were stopped before they reached the Netherlands.

The authorities in Antwerp seized a record 110 tons of cocaine last year, the Belgian customs authorities also announced on Tuesday, according to ANP.

The Dutch authorities intercepted 4,157 kilograms of cocaine at the port of Vlissingen, compared to over 2,100 kilograms the year before. “The total street value of the cocaine seized [in the Netherlands] is a staggering 3.5 billion euros,” the OM said.

The Dutch authorities checked a total of 467 containers for drugs in 2022, 107 more than in 2021, and launched 71 investigations (38 in 2021). The police arrested 95 people suspected of playing a large role in the drug trafficking, compared to 59 the year before.

The number of “extractors” - primarily young men hired to sneak into the ports and retrieve drugs from containers before the authorities find them - arrested decreased from 400 in 2021 to 251 last year. According to the OM, the higher penalties that can be imposed through the new extractors law that took effect in January last year seem to be having an impact.

The OM noted that drug criminals seem to be spreading their risks. Customs found many “small” shipments of cocaine last year. 89 busts were under 100 kilograms each, compared to 69 in 2021. 17 batches were over 1,000 kilograms last year (22 in 2021). The largest bust of 2022 was 2,814 kilograms of cocaine found in a load of frozen fish from Ecuador.

In addition to the cocaine, the Dutch authorities also seized 2,426 kilograms of heroin, 3,149 kilograms of cannabis, 100 kilograms of ecstasy, and 592 kilograms of ecgonine at the port of Rotterdam last year.