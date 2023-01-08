On the Koekamp in The Hague on Sunday Iranians commemorated the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 as well as the victims of the Iranian regime.

The plane with 176 people on board was brought down by Iran's Revolutionary Guards after taking off from the Iranian capital Tehran on January 8, 2020. All occupants, mostly Iranians and Canadians, were killed.

Demonstrations and commemorations were also held in other countries on Sunday, including Belgium, Germany, Canada, the United States and South Korea. According to the organization, it took place in about 150 locations.

Several speakers were present, including Farah Karimi, Member of Parliament for GroenLinks, and several relatives of the victims. The commemoration started at 2 p.m. The organization expects around 2,000 participants.