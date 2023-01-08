The police arrested a 20-year-old man from Capelle aan den IJssel on Sunday, who was involved in an explosion in a house in Nootdorp. No one was injured, but the house was damaged, police reported.

The explosion occurred at Burgemeester Schölvinckplein on Saturday night. According to police, the suspect drove away after the explosion. The man was later detained on the highway, and his car was seized.

On 6 December last year, an explosion also occurred in Nootdorp where two houses and a car in President Kennedystraat were damaged. According to the police, it was a mistake and the explosion was intended for another home. However, it is still not known whether there is a connection between the incidents.