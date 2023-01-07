PSV started the new year in a disappointing way. In the first match without Gakpo, who left for Liverpool, they could not get further than a 0-0 against Sparta Rotterdam at home. It was the second match in a row that PSV failed to score. In the last game before the winter break, AZ won in the Philips stadium (0-1).

The weak start will only make the calls from the PSV support for attacking reinforcements louder. Manager Ruud van Nistelrooij said last week that PSV needs to get away from the situation of selling their best player in the winter break. Due to the financial situation of the club and the agreements with Gakpo, PSV was left with no choice.

That the chance of winning their first league title since 2018 has dropped drastically without Gakpo was clear to see. Anwar El Ghazi took the spot of the left winger against Sparta. Noni Madueke started on the right, and captain Luuk de Jong started in the striker position as usual. Xavi Simons, who played at the World Cup in Qatar just like de Jong and Gakpo, started as the most attacking midfielder.

PSV started well against Sparta. The Rotterdammers were under intense pressure in the first 10 minutes. De Jong hit a shot wide on the turn, and El Ghazi was unable to find a teammate with a low cross after a good dribble.

Sparta survived the opening phase and gave PSV their first sign of danger after 15 minutes. Tobias Lauritsen had no luck, and a short while later, a deflected shot by Sven Mijnans was off-target too.

The start of the second half was scrappy under the watchful eyes of national team coach Ronald Koeman and his brother, who is also his assistant Erwin. Madueke was given a booking after a bust-up, and Vito van Crooij of Sparta was booked a short while later.

Joey Veerman was close to breaking the deadlock after 54 minutes when de Jong laid the ball off to him. Defender Bart Vriends threw his body in front of the ball and stopped his team from conceding. Veerman was subbed halfway through the second half, to his chagrin.

PSV seemed to get a stroke of luck after a duel between Mica Pinto and Jordan Teze. However, Referee Sander van der Eijk judged it not to be a foul after checking the replays.