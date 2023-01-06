Minister Ernst Kuipers of Public Health wants the Senate to come back from recess to handle the coronavirus law “as soon as possible.” He is very concerned about the Covid-19 situation in China, where the lifting of the country’s strict Covid policy led to a surge in infections, NOS reports.

The Eerste Kamer, the Dutch Senate, is on recess until Monday, January 16. According to Kuipers, the Eerste Kamer must approve the bill so that the Netherlands can set mandatory travel restrictions on travelers from China.

Parliament approved the bill, officially called the Public Health Act, in mid-December. At the end of December, Kuipers urged the Eerste Kamer to handle the Public Health Act quickly. The Senate scheduled the debate on the bill for January 17, the day after it returns from recess.

The decision for whether or not to call back the Senators from their recess will be made at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, sources told NOS.

European Ministers have discussed the Covid-19 situation in China several times in recent days. The Member States agreed to follow a “coordinated approach” to travelers from China to avoid travelers circumventing restrictions by going through another country. The EU “strongly encourages” travelers from China to the EU to get tested before departure and wear a face mask on the plane. The health authorities will also check for virus particles in wastewater on airplanes from China on a random basis.

The Netherlands has not yet introduced such restrictions because it has no legal basis for them. The Public Health Act will be that legal basis once the Senate approves it.

From Thursday, travelers from China can get tested for Covid-19 for free at Schiphol Airport. The health authorities are also checking sewage water around the airport for coronavirus particles.