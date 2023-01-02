Two underage boys were taken into custody by police officers after a barn fire left 6,000 ducks dead. The incident on Rodeschuurderwegje in Ermelo, Gelderland was first reported to authorities at about 2:25 a.m. on New Year’s Day, records show.

"We think that the fire in the stable was caused by fireworks," a police spokesperson told De Stentor. The two minors were detained soon after. Investigators were still trying to definitively determine the cause of the blaze late Sunday afternoon, Nu.nl reported.

Two fire extinguishing vehicles were dispatched to the duck breeding farm. The blaze was quickly brought under control, according to De Stentor. An investigation was also trying to determine if asbestos or other hazardous substances were released into the air because of the fire.

The boys were detained in connection with the fire soon after. They were still in custody early in the afternoon.