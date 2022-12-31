Sarina Wiegman received another high honor in England. The 53-year-old Dutch national coach of England's football players, was appointed Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE). This is the third highest royal honor.

"I am very honored," Wiegman said. "I dedicate this prestigious title to the players, coaching team and everyone in the English League who have worked tirelessly for our joint success. It has been a great year and we are already looking forward to 2023, hopefully we can continue to make England proud."

The four national team football players Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White, were presented with lower awards by King Charles. Every year, the British monarch publishes the so-called New Year Honours List, which lists people who have been of great importance to the country in the past year. It was the first time King Charles published this list.

Wiegman led England to victory in the finals of the European Championship at home last summer. She was recently named coach of the year at the British Sports Gala.

Beth Mead, England's top scorer at the European Championships and the partner of Oranje striker Vivianne Miedema, was the first soccer player to be named Sports Personality of the Year at the gala.