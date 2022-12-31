Despite almost everything in the Netherlands becoming more expensive, Dutch people are buying just as many oliebollen as they did last year, says Arend Kisteman, chairman of the Dutch Bread and Confectioners Business Association (NBOV).

“We are now selling quite a lot via webshops. But we have also not seen a decrease in the shops, despite the fact it is quite rainy and cold”, said Kisteman. He has a bakery in the center of Zwolle and expects to sell around 80,000 oliebollen for New Year’s.

According to the NBOV chairman, oliebollen have become at least 10 cents more expensive than last year. At his business in Zwolle, an oliebol costs 1.15 euros; in the Randstad, that is around 1.30 or 1.40 euros. “But people are now used to the quality of a baker or a stall. Then they aren’t all of a sudden now going to buy your oliebollen for 40 cents from the supermarket”, said Kisteman.

Also, other products like apple beignets are doing well. “If you sell ten products, it is usually seven oliebollen with filling, two without, and a beignet. Also, in that way, there has been no change.”

The baker is also seeing big orders of 40 to 50 oliebollen this year. That is because larger groups are allowed to gather for New Year’s this year. That was not possible last year due to the coronavirus lockdown.