The Dutch woman suspected of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of case of Dean Verberckmoes will remain in pre-trial detention for a longer period of time. The court in Ghent ordered the woman, Romy W., to remain in custody for the time being.

W. has been jailed for almost a year. She was arrested in January, after the 4-year-old Flemish boy was found dead a few days earlier at Neeltje Jans in Zeeland. Dean was staying with W. and her boyfriend, Dave De K., in Sint-Gillis-Waas, Belgium, when he was last seen alive.

W. was arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnapping, but it is still not clear whether the Dutch woman had an active part in boy’s death. She has previously said she is innocent.

De K. is still considered the primary suspect in the case.

According to Dean's mother, the Dutch woman lied to her at the time when the mother asked about the whereabouts of her son. The couple was asked to babysit the boy for a period of time, but had not brought the child back to the mother as expected.

De K. had left for the Netherlands with Dean during that time. The police believe there is a strong possibility that Dean was already killed in Belgium before De K. brought him to the Netherlands.