After a period of relative calm, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is increasing again. Hospitals are currently treating 813 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the highest number since October 26, just over two months ago.

According to the patient coordination service LCPS, exactly one week ago, 632 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. This means that in one week, 181 more people were admitted than discharged from the hospital. Furthermore, the total occupancy increased by 111 people just in the single-day period ending on Tuesday afternoon. However, the LCPS figures do not distinguish between people admitted because of Covid-19 symptoms, and those admitted for other health issues who were later found to be infected.

Furthermore, hospitals admitted 146 new patients with Covid-19 in recent days. In the last seven days for which data were available, an average of nearly 133 people per day were hospitalized for the coronavirus. This is the highest average influx since late October. But the figures are not updated on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

In general, the increase in admissions follows the increase in infections. Not only are the official testing sites of the GGD services detecting more Covid-19 cases, but wastewater analysis shows many more coronavirus particles than it did a few weeks ago.

On a special platform of the National Institute of Public Health and Environment (RIVM), more and more people are reporting a positive coronavirus self-test. The RIVM does not yet have an explanation for the increase and does not yet know if this is the beginning of a new coronavirus wave.