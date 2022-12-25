A Dutch man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the center of Antwerp around 06:00 a.m. on Sunday. The 26-year-old man from Vlissingen was thrown out of a car near the Melkmarkt, close to the Grote Markt in the port city.

The condition of the victim was listed as critical, said a spokesperson for the Antwerp public prosecutor's office.

The driver of the car with Dutch license plates drove off from the scene. The car has since been found near Middelburg and will be examined for evidence, with the help of the Dutch police.

Another Dutch man, who was in the company of the victim, was arrested and brought in for questioning. It is still unclear if the man had anything to do with the incident.

The public prosecutor's office in Antwerp is leading the investigation.